Mayor Liton releases 27 birds from zoo cages

RAJSHAHI, Oct 23, 2019 (BSS)- Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC)
AHM Khairuzzaman Liton has released 27 birds from their respective cages in
Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Botanical Garden and Zoo in the city today for the
sake of protecting ecological balance.
Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the need for protecting wildlife and
birds for maintaining environmental balance.
Liton mentioned that wild life and birds play a pivotal role in
sustainable development of the nation. So, all the government and non-
government entities concerned should come forward and work together to
protect them from further degradation.
He underscored the need for protecting and preserving wild animals
anyhow to have a better environment with biodiversity. “Wildlife populations
are on the verge of extinction due to various threats including poaching,
habitat loss and overuse of natural resources,” he said.
If the trend continues, they will disappear from the environment in the
near future,” he added.
Mayor Liton called for full-length enforcement of the existing laws to
protect the wild life. He also laid stress on generating public awareness to
protect the wild animals.
He urged the youths to give information about the law violators to the
law enforcers in this regard. Many RCC officials and others concerned were
present on the occasion.