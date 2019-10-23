Mayor Liton releases 27 birds from zoo cages

RAJSHAHI, Oct 23, 2019 (BSS)- Mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC)

AHM Khairuzzaman Liton has released 27 birds from their respective cages in

Shaheed AHM Kamaruzzaman Botanical Garden and Zoo in the city today for the

sake of protecting ecological balance.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the need for protecting wildlife and

birds for maintaining environmental balance.

Liton mentioned that wild life and birds play a pivotal role in

sustainable development of the nation. So, all the government and non-

government entities concerned should come forward and work together to

protect them from further degradation.

He underscored the need for protecting and preserving wild animals

anyhow to have a better environment with biodiversity. “Wildlife populations

are on the verge of extinction due to various threats including poaching,

habitat loss and overuse of natural resources,” he said.

If the trend continues, they will disappear from the environment in the

near future,” he added.

Mayor Liton called for full-length enforcement of the existing laws to

protect the wild life. He also laid stress on generating public awareness to

protect the wild animals.

He urged the youths to give information about the law violators to the

law enforcers in this regard. Many RCC officials and others concerned were

present on the occasion.