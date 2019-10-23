Speakers for inclusive development to achieve SDGs

NETRAKONA, Oct 23, 2019 (BSS) – Speakers at a daylong workshop here today

underlined the need for inclusive development of people for achieving

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

They also underscored the need for coordinated efforts of all the local

stakeholders for successful implementation of development programmes.

It is not possible to attain SDGs without coordinated efforts of all as

well as transparency and accountably in all sectors, they said the workshop.

Netrakona district administration in cooperation with efficient and

accountable local government (EALG) project organized the workshop on

“Upazila coordinated development plan affairs” at the conference room of

Netrakona DC office here.

Chairman of public administration department of Dhaka University Dr.

Mubasher Munem addressed the inaugural session of the workshop as main

speaker with deputy commissioner of Netrakona Main-Ul-Islam in the chair.

A total of 67 participants including upazila parishad chairmen, upazila

level officers, teachers, NGO workers and journalists attended the workshop.