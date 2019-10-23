Bourses post marginal gain

DHAKA, Oct 23, 2019 (BSS) – Country’s premier bourse, Dhaka Stock

Exchange (DSE) ended today’s session with a positive vibe and registered a

upswing buoyed by the large-cap shares.

The market opened with rising note and closed in the same style, but

observed volatility throughout the session.

The investors sustained the buying appetite, especially in the textile,

engineering, fuel and power, telecom and pharma sectors that contributed to

the upsurge in indices, said market analysts.

The broad index, DSEX returned to the green and closed at 4726.62 points

on Wednesday with a gain of 17.94 points or 0.38 percent.

Besides, the two selective indices, DSE30 went down marginally by 1.54

points while the Shariah index, DSES increased by 3.83 points to stand at

1659.33 points and 1084.79 points respectively.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, however, fell to Taka 2.71

billion, which was 6.0 percent lower than the previous day’s Taka 2.88

billion.

On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 98,395 trades were executed

in today’s trading session with a trading volume of 91.50 million securities.

Gainers took a strong lead over the losers as out of 352 issues traded,

202 securities gained price while 88 declined and 62 remained unchanged.

Most of the sectors witnessed better performance today. Among the major

sectors based on market capitalization – telecom (0.4%), fuel and power

(0.8%), textile (2.2%), engineering (1.4%) and pharma (0.1%) sectors achieved

price appreciation while bank (-0.3%), financial institution (-1.5%) and food

(-0.6%) sectors witnessed correction in the day’s session, according to a

market operator, International Leasing Securities.

It said the investors’ activity was mostly centered on engineering

(17.2%), general insurance (11.3%) and bank (10.7%) sectors.

Grameenphone (6.3%), National Tubes (3.9%) and Standard Ceramics (3.0%)

led the scrip-wise turnover board today.

The top 10 gainers were Quashem Industries, Al-haj Tex, Khan Brothers

PP, Kattali Tex, Fortune Shoes, Sonarbangla Insurance, Libra Infusion, K&Q,

VFS Thread and ML Dying.

Grameenphone topped the turnover chart National Tubes, Standard Ceramics,

Sonarbangla Insurance, Monno Stafflers, Square Pharma, Northern Jute,

Coppertech, Monno Ceramcis and Jamuna Bank.

The top 10 losers were CAPM IBBL Mutual Fund, CAPM BDBL Mutual Fund, SEML

FBSL Growth Funf, Progressive Life Insurance, National Tubes, BD Auto cars,

Coppertech, Monno Stafflers, Silco Pharma and SEML IBBL Shariah Fund.

On the other hand, the port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE)

also registered upbeat overcoming the sluggish trend of previous day.

Both CSCX and CASPI increased by 38.74 points and 63.60 points to stand

at 8747.06 points and 14384.12 points respectively.

At CSE, a total of 4,453,042 shares and mutual fund of 242 companies were

traded, of which 140 issues advanced while 64 declined and 38 issues remained

unchanged.