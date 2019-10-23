JS body for technical education to create skilled workforce

DHAKA, Oct 23, 2019 (BSS) – Parliamentary Standing Committee on the
Ministry of Primary and Mass Education today laid emphasis on technical
education for creating skilled workforce in the country.
The committee vented such notions at its sixth meeting held at Jatiya
Sangsad (JS) Bhaban here, said an official release.
The meeting held an elaborate discussion regarding the plans to achieve the
sustainable development goal-4 aiming to ensure inclusive and equitable
quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.
At the meeting, the committee said the process of establishing 100
technical educational institutes in 100 upazilas in the first phase has
already started. The activities regarding of the second phase of setting up
329 technical institutes in 329 upazilas are underway, it mentioned.
The committee recommended for evaluating overall standard of the teachers
before opening honors courses in the colleges under the National University
Curriculum.
Committee Chairperson Muhammad Afsarul Ameen presided over the meeting
while committee members Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Deputy Minister Mohibul Hasan
Chowdhury, M Abdul Kuddus, AKM Shajahan Kamal, Md Abdus Sobhan Mia, Golam
Kibria Tipu and other officials concerned were present.