JS body for technical education to create skilled workforce

DHAKA, Oct 23, 2019 (BSS) – Parliamentary Standing Committee on the

Ministry of Primary and Mass Education today laid emphasis on technical

education for creating skilled workforce in the country.

The committee vented such notions at its sixth meeting held at Jatiya

Sangsad (JS) Bhaban here, said an official release.

The meeting held an elaborate discussion regarding the plans to achieve the

sustainable development goal-4 aiming to ensure inclusive and equitable

quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

At the meeting, the committee said the process of establishing 100

technical educational institutes in 100 upazilas in the first phase has

already started. The activities regarding of the second phase of setting up

329 technical institutes in 329 upazilas are underway, it mentioned.

The committee recommended for evaluating overall standard of the teachers

before opening honors courses in the colleges under the National University

Curriculum.

Committee Chairperson Muhammad Afsarul Ameen presided over the meeting

while committee members Minister Dr Dipu Moni, Deputy Minister Mohibul Hasan

Chowdhury, M Abdul Kuddus, AKM Shajahan Kamal, Md Abdus Sobhan Mia, Golam

Kibria Tipu and other officials concerned were present.