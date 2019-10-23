Skilled birth attendant can rid children of CP

DHAKA, Oct 23, 2019 (BSS) – With the government’s avowed goal of

minimizing the neurological disorders, it is a pre-requisite to ensure

presence of skilled birth attendants during deliveries to get over health

risks.

Viewing this medical approach in reducing neurological problems, neuro

expert of BSMMU Dr ABM Mukim today said the presence of skilled birth

attendants can drastically reduce the chances of developing Cerebral Palsy

(CP) among babies.

He went on suggesting people to check CP and advised parents, especially

the mothers to remain very careful during pregnancy to avoid CP, a medical

condition caused mainly by injury to the part of the brain of the unborn or

newborn.

Prof Mukim said this while addressing a scientific presentation with Dr

Sanjida Ahmed titled ‘Holistic Approach of Cerebral Palsy’ organised by

Institute of Pediatric Neurodisorder and Autism (IPNA) at the auditorium of

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the city.

BSMMU Vice Chancellor (VC) Kanak Kanti Barua was present the programme

as the chief guest.

IPNA Director Professor Shaheen Akhter, IPNA Deputy Director (Admin), Dr

Gopen Kumar Kundu, Deputy Director Dr Kaniz Fatema also spoke, among other.

The VC expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her

daughter Saima Wazed Hossain, Chairperson of Bangladesh National Advisory

Committee for Autism and Neurodevelopment Disorders and Goodwill Ambassador

of the World Health Organization (WHO), for their contribution to the field

of neuro development.

He said, “Without them it would not be possible to make us aware about

these types of neurological disorders, they support us to work and develop

the sector and make people aware about the disorders so that the people can

be made conscious enough to try to avoid these types of disorders.”

“The injury usually occurs when the brain is growing rapidly in mother’s

womb, during birth or the first few years of life. A number of causes can

result in Cerebral Palsy, including infections during pregnancy, birth

injury, being born premature, serious infection in a baby or accidents that

injures to brain,” Dr Shaheen told BSS.

The most common feature in cerebral palsy is tight, stiff muscle tone,

though some kids with CP may have very loose muscles. The CP children might

also have trouble with hearing and vision. Difficulties with speech are

common, speakers said at the seminar.

According to IPNA, most instances of CP can be identified by the age of

2.

Different diagnosis including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI),

computerized tomography (CT) scan, cranial ultrasound and

electroencephalography (EEG) are also important to detect CP, said the

experts.

IPNA also organised a day-long free cerebral palsy camp to provide free

screening and suggestions to the parents of the CP affected children.