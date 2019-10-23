BSCIC cancels allocation of 11 plots at Savar tannery industrial city

DHAKA, Oct 23, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries
Corporation (BSCIC) has canceled the allotment of 11 plots at the Savar
tannery industrial city as the owners of the plots failed to construct
factory and start their production in scheduled time as per the agreement
with BSCIC.
BSCIC will issue letters on behalf of the plot owners soon.
The information was reveled today at an implementation progress review
meeting on projects under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of the
Industries Ministry for the fiscal 2019-20 at the ministry conference room in
the city, said a press release.
Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the meeting as the
chief guest while State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder was
present as the special guest.
Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim presided over the meeting while senior
officials of the ministry and its subordinate bodies were present.
In his speech, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun asked the officials to avoid the
traditional mentality and implement the projects by showing responsibility.
“Fund for project is not problem of the government. If necessary,
government will allocate more fund, but the projects will have to be
implemented by maintaining transparency and quality,” he added.
Kamal Mojumder asked the officials to implement the projects in scheduled
time by maintaining the quality.
He suggested the officials of BSCIC to arrange sudden visit in the project
implementation areas for ensuring proper monitoring.