BSCIC cancels allocation of 11 plots at Savar tannery industrial city

DHAKA, Oct 23, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries

Corporation (BSCIC) has canceled the allotment of 11 plots at the Savar

tannery industrial city as the owners of the plots failed to construct

factory and start their production in scheduled time as per the agreement

with BSCIC.

BSCIC will issue letters on behalf of the plot owners soon.

The information was reveled today at an implementation progress review

meeting on projects under the Annual Development Programme (ADP) of the

Industries Ministry for the fiscal 2019-20 at the ministry conference room in

the city, said a press release.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun attended the meeting as the

chief guest while State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder was

present as the special guest.

Industries Secretary Md Abdul Halim presided over the meeting while senior

officials of the ministry and its subordinate bodies were present.

In his speech, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun asked the officials to avoid the

traditional mentality and implement the projects by showing responsibility.

“Fund for project is not problem of the government. If necessary,

government will allocate more fund, but the projects will have to be

implemented by maintaining transparency and quality,” he added.

Kamal Mojumder asked the officials to implement the projects in scheduled

time by maintaining the quality.

He suggested the officials of BSCIC to arrange sudden visit in the project

implementation areas for ensuring proper monitoring.