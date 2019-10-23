PM announces list of 2,730 MPO-enlisted educational institutions

DHAKA, Oct 23, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today announced

the list of 2,730 educational institutions brought under the monthly pay

order (MPO) scheme asking their authorities to properly maintain the

guidelines of the system.

“You’ve been brought under the MPO scheme as you’ve fulfilled the

guidelines as per the policy in this regard. So, it’s now your responsibility

to retain these guidelines,” she said.

The premier added: “If any institution fails to maintain these guidelines,

its MPO will be cancelled immediately.”

The prime minister disclosed the names of the newly-enlisted educational

institutions under the MPO scheme at a function at her official residence

Ganabhaban here this afternoon.

Sheikh Hasina also directed the newly-enlisted educational institutions to

maintain quality of education. “We’ll get salary and there is no need of

providing education as MPO has been included — this thinking and mentality

will have to be discarded,” she said.

Of the 2,730 institutions, 439 institutions are lower secondary schools,

995 are secondary schools, 93 are colleges, 56 are degree colleges, 557 are

madrasas and 522 are technical educational institutions.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni also spoke at the function, while Deputy

Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel was present

on the dais.

Senior Secretary of Secondary and Higher Secondary Division Md Sohrab

Hossain conducted the function, also attended by the members of the

Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Education.

