PM asks aviation authorities to ensure flight safety

DHAKA, Oct 23, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today called upon

the authorities concerned to ensure safe flying and maintenance of the

aircraft in order for bringing down occurrence of airplane accidents,

describing flight operating as a highly technical profession.

“You all must ensure utmost care for safe flying and maintenance of the

aircraft purchased by hard-earned revenue and foreign currency,” she said

while speaking as the chief guest at the closing ceremony of three-day 6th

seminar on “International Flight Safety” at a city hotel.

Mentioning that there is no alternative to professional skills and honesty

to this end, the premier said: “Operating airplane is highly technical

profession in which expertise is a must. This professionalism brings

confidence for people concerned and simultaneously brings glory and honor for

the organisations.”

The premier expected that the participants of local-foreign as well as

military-civil agencies with their rich experience and knowledge gathered

from the seminar would be able to identify different challenges for improving

flight safety standards which help to curb airplane accidents.

“Our national agencies have been benefitted from the opinion exchange

programme, which would greatly help them to ensure flight safety in our

country,” she opined.

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) and Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB)

jointly organised the seminar.

The theme of the sixth “International Flight Safety” seminar is “Team

effort can ensure Team Safety”.

Participants of 16 Air Forces from different countries of four continents

and representative from International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) took

part in the seminar.

Representatives from USA, Italy, China, Malaysia, India, Turkey, Indonesia,

Sri Lanka, Maldives, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Oman, Morocco,

Nigeria, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh took part in the seminar.

The premier earlier distributed certificates among speakers of the seminar.

Speakers from Bangladesh, India, Italy, Nigeria, Malaysia and representatives

from International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and Civil Aviation

Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) were provided with the certificates. State

Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism was present on the dais while Chief

of the Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman

Serniabat, Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Air Vice

Marshall M Mafidur Rahman and Director of Flight Safety at Bangladesh Air

Force Air Commodore Mohammad Mostafizur Rahman spoke on the occasion.

The prime minister later visited pavilions of local and international

airways and Bangladesh Air Force.

Referring to a recent survey of International Civil Aviation Organisation

on flight safety in which CAAB has obtained highest 75.46% marks among Asian

countries, Sheikh Hasina said, “Bangladesh Air Force and our civil aviation

authority are maintaining comparatively better and satisfactory standard in

flight safety in the region.”

“Recently, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has also achieved international Five

Star award in safe aviation standard,” she said, expressing hope that

Bangladesh Civil Aviation would be declared as Category-1 by the

International Safety Assessment Programme of US Federal Aviation Authority.

Highlighting various projects taken by her government for the development

of civil aviation, the prime minister said, “We are implementing a project to

turn Cox’s Bazar Airport into an International one, expanding its runway into

12,000ft.”

She said the present government is going to construct one more

international airport in Bagerhat district, adding, “We are working to make

Saidpur Airport a regional hub for further strengthening connectivity with

neighbouring countries – India, Bhutan and Nepal.”

In this context, she also said, “After assuming office for the first time,

we have upgraded Sylhet and Chittagong airports as the international ones.”

Noting that her government has taken a number of measures to make air trip

accessible, comfortable and safe, she said “The government is constructing

third terminal at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Upon completion of

the terminal, it will be possible to provide service to approximately 12

million passengers per year which is two and a half times more than that of

the existing capacities.”

The premier said Awami League government has also enacted Civil Aviation

Authority Act, 2017 to upgrade the civil aviation.

“Our steps will provide comforts to air travelers and also help to create

new air routes in the days to come. As a result, we are optimistic for faster

growth of our tourism industry,” she stated.

Elaborating the government’s measures for the development of Bangladesh Air

Force dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the

premier said, “Our government is working hard to build the Air Force as a

strong force and also to modernize Biman Bangladesh Airlines through

purchasing state of the art fighter aircrafts, aircrafts, radar systems and

other complementary equipment in phases.”

Bangabandhu through his visionary and firm decision stepped up modernising

the nascent Air Force by including supersonic fighter aircraft MiG-21,

transport aircrafts, helicopters, and air defence radar system, she stated.

The premier said, “During our government in 1996, we started modernizing

Air Force as a time-befitting force and undertook different programmes. That

time onward, we included Fourth Generation MIG-29 Fighter Aircraft, YAK-13,

C-130J transport aircraft, L-410 and AW-119 and AW-139 maritime search and

rescue helicopter into the Air Force. Later, we purchased two DC-10 aircrafts

for inclusion in civil aviation sector in 1999 and 2000.”

“When we came into power again in 2009, we concentrated on capacity

building for manufacture, maintenance and overhauling of various types of

aircrafts and other equipment,” she added.

The premier said, “We purchased 10 passenger carriers, including four B-787

dreamliners, two B-737 and four B-777 from Boeing in over the last 10 years.”

“These most modern aircrafts are suitable for carrying long distance

flights for example from Dhaka to New York, Toronto, Sydney etc. and we are

eager to do that. Keeping this in mind, our civil aviation authority has been

working faster to upgrade it as a category-1 authority,” she continued.

Mentioning that Bangabandhu Aeronautical Centre was established in 2011,

she said, “We are expecting that all types of aircrafts both civil and

military will be fixed at this centre shortly. State of the Art 3D Helicopter

Simulator has already been inducted in BAF to ensure realistic training of

our pilots.”

“We are implementing the “Forces Goal 2030″ as a part of expansion and

modernization of the armed forces,” she further added.

Recalling the contribution of air force in 1971, she said, “Bangladesh Air

Force was born on 28 September 1971. During that time, many civil pilots

joined Air Force pilots and a special flying unit named ‘Kilo Flight’ was

formed then which contributed significantly during the Liberation War.” On

establishment of an aviation university, the premier said, “We passed a bill

in the parliament on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Aviation and Aerospace

University on 28 February 2019.”

“We are going to establish the university in Lalmonirhat with a goal to

develop skilled human resources in aviation sector…this institute will

start its world class academic function shortly,” she added.