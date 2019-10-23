Nobody is above criticism: Hasan

MUNSHIGANJ, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud today said everyone can criticize the government but it should be objective.

“You (Journalists) can criticize the government but your criticism should be objective … Bad news is not always good news and good news is no news which is not always right,” he said.

He was speaking at the installation ceremony of the newly-elected committee of Munshiganj Press Club as the chief guest at Zila Shilpakala Academy here.

About journalist’s criticism of the government, he said journalists should also highlight the development of the government and it should be focused in media properly.

He said Jatiya Press Club (JPC) is linked with every historical event of the nation as its former leaders played a pivotal role in all movements of the country, including the great Liberation War.

Describing mass media as a mirror of the society, he said journalists always play a pioneering role in building a developed country and a developed nation.

He hoped that journalists would play a sharp and precise role to build a developed Bangladesh.

The government is providing support to the journalists and it will continue in the future, he said, adding that if any journalist faces trouble, the information ministry always tries to help in his or her needs.

“If any journalist seeks support from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, our premier always considers it with sympathy,” he added.

Hasan said Bangladesh is moving fast keeping pace with the developed world to become a developed nation under the prudent leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“The world will be astonished in the coming days seeing the progress of Bangladesh and for this we need a new patriotic and meritorious generation,” he added.

The economy of the country has been strengthened in the past 10 and a half-year of the government, he said, adding that the poverty rate has also been reduced to a great extent.

“Bangladesh is now the number one country in the world for achieving high GDP growth rate,” Hasan said, adding, “Now, we have a dream of becoming a middle-income country by 2021 and a developed nation by 2041.”

Awami League Liberation War Affairs Secretary Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das, MP, Lawmaker Shagufta Yasmin Emily, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad, Jatiya Press Club (JPC) President Saiful Alam and JPC Senior Vice President Omar Faruk were present as the special guests on the occasion.

Advocate Mrinal Kanti Das said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken many pragmatic steps to materialize the dream of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in building ‘Sonar Bangla’.

Shagufta Yasmin, MP, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is very much concerned about the development of the whole Bangalee nation as her government is working relentlessly to this end.

BSS Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad said the incumbent government has got such a premier who is well informed about all sectors of the country.

“She is doing everything what is necessary. The role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in welfare of journalists and flourishing mass media is praise-worthy,” he added.

Praising PM’s generous contribution to the welfare of journalists, newspaper and electronic media, JPC Senior Vice President Faruk said a healthy and sound environment is prevailing in the country’s media industry. “All credit goes to the PM as she upheld the country in front of the world through her dynamic leadership.”

Deputy Commissioner Md Moniruzzaman Talukdar and Munshiganj Superintendent of Police Mohammad Jahidul Alam attended the programme as guests of honour. The outgoing President of Munshiganj Press Club Rasel Mahmud chaired the programme while outgoing General Secretary Bhabatosh Chowdhury Nupur conducted it.