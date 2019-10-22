Terengganu beat Chennai 5-3 in Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup

DHAKA, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS)- Bruno Junichi slammed first hat-trick in the

tournament including four goals saw Terengganu Football Club of Malaysia post

an overwhelming 5-3 drubbing over Chennai City FC of India in their group B

opening match of the Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup Football tournament

held on Tuesday at MA Aziz Stadium in Chattogram.

In the day’s match, Rahmat Bin Makasuf gave Terengganu a deserving lead

early in the 3rd minute while Katsumi Yasa restored the parity for Chennai in

the 23rd minute of the match.

Mashhoor Sheriff put Chennai FC ahead in the 33rd minute but their lead

lasted for few minutes when hat-trick maker Bruno Junichi neutralized the

margin for Terengganu scoring his first and second goal for the team in the

38th minute of the match.

Bruno Junichi scored his second and third goal for the team in the 45+1st

minute and after the resumption he completed his hat-trick scoring his third

and fourth goal for Terengganu in the 70st minute.

Junichi further widened the team’s margin scoring his fourth goal and

fifth for his side in the 80th minute.

Chennai FC captain Pedro Javier Manzi reduced the margin scoring the third

goal in the 88th minute.

However Chennai City tried hard to stage a fight back creating some

scoring chances in the remaining proceeding but failed to convert any of

those into a goal.

Terengganu Football Club played good football although the proceeding and

notched their deserving victory while Chennai City FC failed to utilize the

scoring opportunity, especially in the second half, and eventually they had

to leave with the day’s defeat.

Chennai City FC will play their next match against Bashundhara Kings while

Terengganu Football Club meet Sree Gokulam Kerela Football Club face in their

respective group B matches scheduled to be held on Thursday (October 24).

Wednesday’s matches: TC Sports Club vs Mohun Bagan (4 pm) and Young

Elephants vs Chattogram Abahani Limited (7 pm) at the same venue.