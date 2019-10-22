Indian tiger poacher with ‘bear penis fetish’ arrested

NEW DELHI, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – One of India’s most wanted tiger

poachers, who also had a fetish for eating the penis of sloth bears, has been

arrested after being on the run for six years, officials said.

Wildlife officials in the central state of Madhya Pradesh formed a special

task force in 2013 after several sloth carcasses were found with their

reproductive organs missing.

The man arrested, named as Yarlen, belongs to a community that believes

the penis of a sloth bear — listed as “vulnerable” on the IUCN Red list —

can cure ills including impotency.