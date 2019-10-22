Shinzo Abe urges Myanmar to create conducive environment for Rohingya repatriation

TOKYO, Japan, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS) – Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has urged the Myanmar authority to create an environment conducive to the repatriation of displaced Rohingya people, who took shelter into Bangladesh territory.

Prime Minister Abe made the call as State Counsellor of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi met him on her visit to Tokyo to attend Japanese new emperor’s enthronement ceremony, said a press statement of Japan’s foreign ministry issued here this afternoon.

“With regard to the alleged human rights violations in Rakhine State, it is indispensable that the Myanmar government and military promptly take appropriate measures according to the recommendations of the Independent Commission of Enquiry,” the Japanese premier said.

Commencing the meeting for approximately 15 minutes yesterday, Abe said Japan would provide maximum support for Myanmar’s efforts to improve the situation of Rakhine State.

Regarding the peace process in the ethnic minorities’ areas, the Japanese premier stated, “Japan will continue to provide support for advancing the peace process, together with SASAKAWA Yohei, Special Envoy of the Government of Japan for National Reconciliation in Myanmar.”

Suu Kyi responded on the Rohingya repatriation issue positively and said she intends to address this issue correctly and will not hesitate to take necessary measures.

She also expressed her gratitude to assistance by Special Envoy SASAKAWA and Japan for the peace process in the ethnic minorities’ areas of Myanmar.