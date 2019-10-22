Light rain likely at one or two places including capital

DHAKA, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS) – Light rain or thundershowers is likely to

occur at one or two places over Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, Mymensingh,

Chattogram and Sylhet division.

Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the

country, said a met office release here today.

Day and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country,

it said.

Country’s highest rainfall for the last twenty-four hours till 6am on

Tuesday was recorded at 16 millimeters(mm) at Dhaka.

Country’s highest temperature on Monday was recorded at 34.5 degree

celsius at Mongla and lowest one today was recorded at 21.3 degree celsius at

Tetulia.

Today’s sunset in the capital will be at 5.28 am and tomorrow’s sunrise

will be at 5.59 am.