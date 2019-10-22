Nordic day celebrated focusing on sustainable practices

DHAKA, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS) – Three Scandinavian countries – Denmark,
Norway and Sweden – have jointly celebrated the Nordic Day here focusing on
global endeavor in sustainable practices.
Embassies of the three countries here celebrated the day hosting a
reception at Nordic Club in the capital on Monday night where health and
family welfare minister Zahid Malek joined as the chief guest.
At the reception, the minister expressed gratitude to the Nordic
countries for their support in Bangladesh endeavor to qualifying a middle
income country and hoped that the cooperation will continue in the days to
come.
Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen highlighted the
SDGs and said her country is committed strongly to achieving the SDGs and to
support other countries in achieving the goals.
She lauded Bangladesh role in taking a global lead for climate
adaptation as well as disaster risk reduction.
Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Sidsel Bleken said the Nordic
countries are keen to work with Bangladesh in combating marine plastic litter
and microplastics. “We need to work together to ensure not only a greener,
but also a bluer economy,” she added.
She said both Bangladesh and Nordic countries have the agenda to keep
the oceans healthy and productive for the future generation
Mentioning that Nordic companies represent more sustainable and
innovative way of doing business, Bleken said “ever-increasing investments
and efforts go into creating green solutions, clean energy, and circular
economy”.
The Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Charlotta Schlyter put emphasize on
importance of gender equality and said gender equality is a central part of
the fabric of the Nordic countries and they are keen to extend support to
Bangladesh in this regards.
“In just a few decades, the Nordics have become societies where men and
women share work and life in the same arenas,” she added.
Denmark, Norway and Sweden share joint Embassy premises in Bangladesh.
Nordic countries are a geographical and cultural region in northern
Europe and the North Atlantic that includes three Scandinavian countries.
Every year, the countries celebrate the Nordic Day in honour of the basic
agreement on Nordic co-operation to promote and strengthen the close ties
existing among the Nordic people.