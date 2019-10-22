Nordic day celebrated focusing on sustainable practices

DHAKA, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS) – Three Scandinavian countries – Denmark,

Norway and Sweden – have jointly celebrated the Nordic Day here focusing on

global endeavor in sustainable practices.

Embassies of the three countries here celebrated the day hosting a

reception at Nordic Club in the capital on Monday night where health and

family welfare minister Zahid Malek joined as the chief guest.

At the reception, the minister expressed gratitude to the Nordic

countries for their support in Bangladesh endeavor to qualifying a middle

income country and hoped that the cooperation will continue in the days to

come.

Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen highlighted the

SDGs and said her country is committed strongly to achieving the SDGs and to

support other countries in achieving the goals.

She lauded Bangladesh role in taking a global lead for climate

adaptation as well as disaster risk reduction.

Norwegian Ambassador to Bangladesh Sidsel Bleken said the Nordic

countries are keen to work with Bangladesh in combating marine plastic litter

and microplastics. “We need to work together to ensure not only a greener,

but also a bluer economy,” she added.

She said both Bangladesh and Nordic countries have the agenda to keep

the oceans healthy and productive for the future generation

Mentioning that Nordic companies represent more sustainable and

innovative way of doing business, Bleken said “ever-increasing investments

and efforts go into creating green solutions, clean energy, and circular

economy”.

The Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Charlotta Schlyter put emphasize on

importance of gender equality and said gender equality is a central part of

the fabric of the Nordic countries and they are keen to extend support to

Bangladesh in this regards.

“In just a few decades, the Nordics have become societies where men and

women share work and life in the same arenas,” she added.

Denmark, Norway and Sweden share joint Embassy premises in Bangladesh.

Nordic countries are a geographical and cultural region in northern

Europe and the North Atlantic that includes three Scandinavian countries.

Every year, the countries celebrate the Nordic Day in honour of the basic

agreement on Nordic co-operation to promote and strengthen the close ties

existing among the Nordic people.