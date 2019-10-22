Flourishing poultry, dairy sectors changing rural economy: Experts

RANGPUR, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS) – Experts at a meeting have said rural women

are changing rural economy through flourishing the prospective poultry and

dairy sectors in last eleven years.

They expressed the view today at the event held on the homesteads of

farmer Hanif Uddin at village Nijdorpa of Kawnia upazila in the district.

Kawnia Upazila Information Centre organised the event under the

Empowerment of Women Project (second phase) with assistance of the

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) aiming at building a digital

Bangladesh.

The Jatiya Mohila Sangstha under the Ministry of Women and Children

Affairs extended assistance in arranging the courtyard meeting participated

by 50 rural women involved in rearing poultry birds and cattle heads at their

homes in the village.

Kawnia Upazila Livestock Officer Dr. Monojet Kumar Sarker attended the

meeting as the resource person with Kawnia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO)

Ulfat Ara Begum in the chair.

Chairman of local Tepamadhupur union Shafikul Islam Shafi, Headmaster of

Islamia High School Rafikul Islam, Kawnia Upazila Information Service Officer

Akhter Jahan and Information Service Assistant Afsana Begum addressed.

The participating women discussed the success they already achieved in

rearing poultry birds, cows, goats and other cattle heads at homes and raised

some issues seeking suggestions for overcoming those.

Upazila Information Service Officer Akhter Jahan discussed the services

being provided by the Upazila Information Service Centre to rural women to

resolve their problems in the poultry and dairy senators using digitised ICT

facilities.

He called upon rural women to avail the services and facilities being

provided from the Upazila Information Service Centre to further flourish the

poultry and dairy sectors for their self-reliance and empowerment.

In his keynote speech, Dr. Monojet Kumar Sarker stressed on enhancing

rearing of poultry birds and cows adopting latest technologies to eradicate

rural poverty for bringing self-reliance to rural women.

“The expanding poultry and dairy sectors have started boosting rural

economy along with meeting nourishment and changing socioeconomic condition

of rural women cutting poverty to empower them in their families and

society,” he said.

The UNO called upon the participants for acquiring knowledge on ICT and

expertise on rearing poultry birds and cows to achieve self-reliance and

strengthen rural economy along with their empowerment.