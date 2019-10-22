Flourishing poultry, dairy sectors changing rural economy: Experts

RANGPUR, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS) – Experts at a meeting have said rural women
are changing rural economy through flourishing the prospective poultry and
dairy sectors in last eleven years.
They expressed the view today at the event held on the homesteads of
farmer Hanif Uddin at village Nijdorpa of Kawnia upazila in the district.
Kawnia Upazila Information Centre organised the event under the
Empowerment of Women Project (second phase) with assistance of the
Information and Communication Technology (ICT) aiming at building a digital
Bangladesh.
The Jatiya Mohila Sangstha under the Ministry of Women and Children
Affairs extended assistance in arranging the courtyard meeting participated
by 50 rural women involved in rearing poultry birds and cattle heads at their
homes in the village.
Kawnia Upazila Livestock Officer Dr. Monojet Kumar Sarker attended the
meeting as the resource person with Kawnia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO)
Ulfat Ara Begum in the chair.
Chairman of local Tepamadhupur union Shafikul Islam Shafi, Headmaster of
Islamia High School Rafikul Islam, Kawnia Upazila Information Service Officer
Akhter Jahan and Information Service Assistant Afsana Begum addressed.
The participating women discussed the success they already achieved in
rearing poultry birds, cows, goats and other cattle heads at homes and raised
some issues seeking suggestions for overcoming those.
Upazila Information Service Officer Akhter Jahan discussed the services
being provided by the Upazila Information Service Centre to rural women to
resolve their problems in the poultry and dairy senators using digitised ICT
facilities.
He called upon rural women to avail the services and facilities being
provided from the Upazila Information Service Centre to further flourish the
poultry and dairy sectors for their self-reliance and empowerment.
In his keynote speech, Dr. Monojet Kumar Sarker stressed on enhancing
rearing of poultry birds and cows adopting latest technologies to eradicate
rural poverty for bringing self-reliance to rural women.
“The expanding poultry and dairy sectors have started boosting rural
economy along with meeting nourishment and changing socioeconomic condition
of rural women cutting poverty to empower them in their families and
society,” he said.
The UNO called upon the participants for acquiring knowledge on ICT and
expertise on rearing poultry birds and cows to achieve self-reliance and
strengthen rural economy along with their empowerment.