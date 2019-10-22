DScE introduces bachelor degree on entrepreneurship economics

DHAKA, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka School of Economics (DScE), a
constituent institution of Dhaka University, has introduced first ever
bachelor course on Entrepreneurship Economics in the country aiming to
develop entrepreneurs.
DScE, established by the Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), has
started distribution of admission form for the bachelor course from October
14 under the academic session 2019-20, said a press release today.
Course coordinator Professor Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali said DScE has
introduced this Bachelor of Economics (Entrepreneurship Economics) degree to
develop entrepreneurship in the country for generating self-employment as the
alternative of job seeking.
He said they have designed the course emphasizing practical learning in
home and abroad to prepare the student to be an entrepreneur.
Students can collect admission form from the DScE office situated at the
BEA building on Eskaton Road. For more information anyone can communicate to
these numbers (+8801616-394704, +8801911-394704).