DScE introduces bachelor degree on entrepreneurship economics

DHAKA, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS) – Dhaka School of Economics (DScE), a

constituent institution of Dhaka University, has introduced first ever

bachelor course on Entrepreneurship Economics in the country aiming to

develop entrepreneurs.

DScE, established by the Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA), has

started distribution of admission form for the bachelor course from October

14 under the academic session 2019-20, said a press release today.

Course coordinator Professor Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali said DScE has

introduced this Bachelor of Economics (Entrepreneurship Economics) degree to

develop entrepreneurship in the country for generating self-employment as the

alternative of job seeking.

He said they have designed the course emphasizing practical learning in

home and abroad to prepare the student to be an entrepreneur.

Students can collect admission form from the DScE office situated at the

BEA building on Eskaton Road. For more information anyone can communicate to

these numbers (+8801616-394704, +8801911-394704).