Buffer Godown construction work progressing fast in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS) – The construction work of Buffer Godown is

progressing fast in Bhabanipur Pirgachha area under Sahapara union of Sadar

upazila in the district.

Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of

Industries is implementing the work under the Building of 13 Fertilizer

Buffer Godowns project involving TK 394 crore, office sources said.

Sena Kalyan Sangstha and Towfiqa Engineering Limited, Dhaka is

constructing the godown with a capacity of 10,000 tonnes of fertilizer while

Government of Bangladesh is providing the fund, sources said.

Around 40 percent work had already completed and the rest work would be

finished by June 2020, it is expected, said an official of BCIC.

A long cherished demand of the fertilizer dealers is going to be fulfilled

because of starting the construction work of the godown on Gaibandha-

Palashbari Road of the district.