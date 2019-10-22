India beat South Africa, sweep Test series 3-0

RANCHI, India, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – India beat South Africa by an

innings and 202 runs in the third Test to sweep the series 3-0 in Ranchi on

Tuesday.

Debutant spinner Shahbaz Nadeem claimed the final two wickets on

successive balls to dismiss the Proteas for 133 while following on in just

the second over on day four. The Proteas started the day on 132-8.

Theunis de Bruyn was out on his overnight score of 30 after coming in to

the XI for concussed Dean Elgar, who got a nasty hit on the helmet off

paceman Umesh Yadav on Monday.