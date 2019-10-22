Drug companies near global settlement over opioid crisis

CLEVELAND, Oct 22, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Three leading American drug

distributors and an Israeli drugmaker blamed for a deadly US opioid epidemic

settled a bellwether civil lawsuit with two Ohio counties Monday, opening the

door for a broader national settlement worth billions of dollars.

The $260 million deal with Ohio’s Summit and Cuyahoga counties set the

basis for a resolution of lawsuits by some 2,700 addiction-ravaged

communities nationwide that had joined the Cleveland case, the first in a

federal court to address the causes of a crisis that has wrecked the lives of

millions.

Late Monday officials from four states driving talks for a global

resolution for all those communities announced that they had a tentative

deal.

They said that the four companies in the two-county deal, Cardinal Health,

McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Teva Pharmaceuticals, along with a fifth

firm, Johnson & Johnson, had agreed to pay $22 billion in cash over 10 years

and $26 billion of addiction treatment drugs like suboxone to resolve the

suits.

“The opioid epidemic has ripped through our communities and left a trail of

death and destruction in its wake,” said North Carolina Attorney General Josh

Stein.

“This agreement is an important step in our progress to help restore

people’s lives.” – Hundreds of thousands of deaths –

It was not immediately clear if the proposed global settlement would be

accepted by the majority of the communities involved.

On Friday they rejected a previous version of the deal crafted by the four

states, North Carolina, Texas, Tennessee and Pennsylvania, judging the

original $18 billion in cash over 18 years as too small, lawyers’ fees too

high, and distribution of the funds designed more to help state governments

and less communities most impacted by the crisis.

Reeling from the massive human and financial burden of an addiction crisis

that has left more than 400,000 dead of overdoses over the past two decades.

Communities say they need funds now to support hospitals and emergency

services, and help families supporting addicts and children with addicted

parents or parents who have died.

The $260 million cash-and-drugs payout to the two Ohio counties is designed

to get funds into the communities quickly, local officials said.

“Cuyahoga County has seen thousands of people die over the last several

years. It’s a tragedy. Summit County is no different,” said Cuyahoga

prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have been touched by this,” said

Ilene Shapiro, the chief executive of Summit County.

“Whatever we can do to help these families rebuild and get as healthy as

they can and move forward is what we are trying to do.” – Trial averted –

A trial would have examined allegations that the makers of the prescription

painkillers and pharmaceutical distributors pushed billions of pills into

communities without due care over two decades, making it excessively easy for

patients to become addicted and creating a permanent demand.

The companies reaped tens of billions of dollars in profits while overdose

deaths soared above 400,000 over two decades — more than 70,000 in 2017

alone.

Plaintiffs had amassed large amounts of evidence showing that the companies

knew they were fomenting an epidemic of addiction.

The deal, though, does not require the companies to admit wrongdoing.

“While the companies strongly dispute the allegations made by the two

counties, they believe settling the bellwether trial is an important stepping

stone to achieving a global resolution and delivering meaningful relief,” the

three giant distributors said in a statement. – Talks continue –

The attorneys general of the four states called the two-counties agreement

“an important step,” but said a final global settlement could take weeks.

“The global resolution on the table will distribute funds fairly between

states, counties and cities while also ensuring that these companies change

their business practices to prevent a public health crisis like this from

ever happening again,” they said.

Major drug manufacturers and distributors have already struck deals worth

billions of dollars with states and local governments around the country to

compensate them for the costs of the epidemic.

In August, Purdue Pharma, the producer of OxyContin, one of the leading

painkillers driving the addiction epidemic, reached a deal with 29 states and

territories to compensate them.

Purdue said the deal would cost it $10 billion and force it into

bankruptcy, but critics in states and localities that opposed the deal say it

is worth much less, and demanded the family that built Purdue, the Sacklers,

pay billions more out of their own fortune.

In an Oklahoma trial in August, drug maker Johnson & Johnson was ordered to

pay $572 million to compensate the state.

The company then reached a separate deal in the Cleveland case to pay the

two counties $20.4 million.