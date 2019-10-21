Hasan for strengthening cultural ties between Bangladesh, India

DHAKA, Oct 21, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today underscored the need for strengthening cultural ties between Bangladesh and India through exchange of films.

“We will have to strengthen our cultural ties further. Exchange of films can play a vital role to this end,” he told reporters after attending the ‘Bharat-Bangladesh Film Awards’ ceremony at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) auditorium here.

The minister said arrangement of the Bharat-Bangladesh Film Award ceremony will play a pivotal role to enrich the film industries of Bangladesh and West Bengal along with strengthening ties among people of the two countries.

“The people of Bangladesh and West Bengal have common language and common culture. The borders cannot disintegrate the common culture” he said.

Dr Hasan said Bangladesh and India exchange films and produce joint venture movies to strengthen the film industries of both the countries.

He said good movies are being produced in Bangladesh and some movies are receiving international awards and accolades also.

The minister said the government is extending utmost support for the betterment of the country’s film industry.

Though many traditional cinema halls in Bangladesh were closing down like India, the number of cineplexes is increasing in Bangladesh and a large number of people go to the cineplexes to watch movies, he added.

East West Media Group of Bangladesh and Film Federation of India jointly organised the award giving ceremony.

Minister for Information Technology and Electronic of West Bengal Bratya Basu, Film Federation of India Chairman Ferdousul Hasan, film directors Goutam Ghosh and Srijit Mukherji, actress Rituparna Sengupta, actors Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeetendra Madnani Jeet, Bangladeshi actor Alamgir and actress Mousumi were present in the function, among others.

Besides, lifetime achievement awards were given to West Bengal actor Ranjit Mollik and Bangladesh actor Anwara Begum.