BEZA launches one-stop service centre

DHAKA, Oct 21, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) today formally launched its ‘One Stop Service (OSS) Centre’ for providing all necessary services to the investors of the economic zones at a single window.

Prime Minister’s private industry and investment adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman inaugurated the OSS centre as the chief guest with BEZA executive chairman Paban Chowdhury in the chair.

Prime Minister’s principal secretary Md Nojibur Rahman, principal coordinator (SDG Affairs) to the Prime Minister’s Office Md Abul Kalam Azad, secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office Sajjadul Hassan, Japanese ambassador in Dhaka Naoki Ito, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Sheikh Fazle Fahim, and chief representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Bangladesh Hitoshi Hirata attended the ceremony as special guests.

BEZA executive member (additional secretary) Mohammed Ayub delivered the welcome address.

In his speech, Salman F. Rahman said Bangladesh today is on the highway of development under the dynamic leader of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Through increasing the quality of services, he said, Bangladesh can make a positive change in the index position of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and achieve the target of attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

Under the OSS centre, Paban Chowdhury said, investors in the economic zones will get all sorts of services at a single window to start their business within a short time.

He said BEZA OSS centre is the single window service for the EZ unit investors to provide hassle-free services under one roof.

“It enables domestic as well as international investors to get relevant government services such as submission of regulatory documents and obtaining of necessary permits or approvals both online and offline. BEZA OSS centre also welcomes to support and advice all the investors facing any issues on the business activities in Economic Zones,” he added.

In the inaugural function, BEZA signed three memorandums of understanding (MoU) with NBR, Department of Environment (DOE) and Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) for providing their services online under the OSS centre.