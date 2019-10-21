Father, daughter die after Rajshahi train accident

RAJSHAHI, Oct 21, 2019 (BSS) – A father and his baby daughter died following a train accident in Bhadra Jamalpur Rail Crossing area under Boalia Police Station in the city around 3.45 in the afternoon today.

The deceased were identified as Kamruzzaman Rubel, 30, and his daughter Rubaiya Khatun of the nearby Dharampur area.

Sayeed Iqbal, Officer-in-Charge (OC) of GRP Police Station in Rajshahi said the bodies were recovered and sent for autopsy.

The OC said the deceased met the tragic accident while they were crossing the railway track.

A case was recorded with the GRP Police Station, the police officer added.