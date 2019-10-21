15 member Women’s team announced

DHAKA, Oct 21, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday

announced a 15-member Women’s national team for the upcoming tour in

Pakistan.

The Women’s team will leave the country tomorrow (Tuesday) for the tour

in which they would play three T20 Internationals and two ODIs.

Salma Khatun is appointed as the captain for Bangladesh T20 team while

Rumana Ahmed will lead the side in ODI cricket.

After getting the security clearance, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

decided to send the Women’s team. At the same time the Under-16 male team

will play in Pakistan.

However all of the matches of the Women’s team will be held in Gaddafi

Stadium in Lahore. The first T20 is on October 26 while the second and third

is on October 28 and 30.

The first ODI is on November 2 and the second and series ending ODI is

on November 4.

Squad: Salma Khatun (T20 captain), Rumana Ahmed (ODI captain), Jahanara

Alam, Shamima Sultana (wicket-keeper), Ayesha Rahman, Nigar Sultana Joty,

Sanjida Islam, Lata Mandal, Panna Ghosh, Ekka Mallik, Sharmin Sultana,

Khadija-tul-Kubra, Farjana Haque Pinki, Sharmin Sultana Supta, Shanjida

Akhter Meghla.

Stand By: Nahida Akhter, Fahima Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sobhana Mostary,

Labony Akhter, Zinnat Orthi, Sbaikunnahar Jesmin, Happy Alam.