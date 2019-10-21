Prizes for NASA space apps cllaenge-2019 awarded

DHAKA, Oct 21, 2019 (BSS) – The Grand Prize Giving Ceremony of 5th NASA

Space Apps Challenge Bangladesh was held yesterday at the Muktijoddha Hall of

Institute of Diploma Engineers (IDEB).

NASA Space Apps Challenge-2019 was organized by BASIS, supported by BASIS

Student’s Forum. This year 4000 participants submitted their projects. Of

them the top 45 teams were selected for the Hack-a-Thon. On 19-20 October top

45 teams fought for 36 hours in the program.

After the program a prize giving ceremony took place yesterday night. ICT

State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP graced the occasion as chief guest. As

guest of Honour Azadul Haq , CEO, Max Group, as guest Speaker Dr. Hasan

Jamil, Associate Professor , Machine Learning and Integrated Computer Systems

, University of Idaho were present at the ceremony.

BASIS Senior Vice President Farhana A Rahman , NASA Space Apps Challenge

Convener and BASIS Director Didarul Alam and Skill Development for Mobile

Game and Application Project Director Abdul Hai PAA were also present.

The Hon’ble ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP said, through the

NASA Space Apps Challenge 2019 BASIS has created a wonderful platform to

showcase the talents of our youngsters. Last year we became Global Champion

in one category. We are hopeful to do better this year.

It is to be noted that this year, NASA has organized this event in 273

cities, globally. From Bangladesh, 9 cities have participated in this event.

This year’s campaign involved approximately 50 lac students virtually and

approximately one crore students vicariously, while 2,00,000 students took

part physically in this event.

This year’s NASA space Apps Challenge 2019 winners are-Mymensingh

:Champion- JKKNIU_Tech_Hub; Runners-up: Amphibians; Khulna : Champion-Team

Radiant; Runners-up: BSMRSTU_Outlunast; Rajshahi: Champion-Team Curious;

Runners-up: ASSR Explorer; Sylhet: Champion- VR_WEBB; Chittagong: Champion-

Ultra Robotics-; Runners-up: Syntax Error; Barisal: Champion- O-Zone;

Rangpur: Champion- Lunar Fellow; Dhaka: Champion- Space Time; Runners-up:

Hawking; and Comilla : Champion- Arial X; Runners-up: Green X.