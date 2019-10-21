Prizes for NASA space apps cllaenge-2019 awarded

DHAKA, Oct 21, 2019 (BSS) – The Grand Prize Giving Ceremony of 5th NASA
Space Apps Challenge Bangladesh was held yesterday at the Muktijoddha Hall of
Institute of Diploma Engineers (IDEB).
NASA Space Apps Challenge-2019 was organized by BASIS, supported by BASIS
Student’s Forum. This year 4000 participants submitted their projects. Of
them the top 45 teams were selected for the Hack-a-Thon. On 19-20 October top
45 teams fought for 36 hours in the program.
After the program a prize giving ceremony took place yesterday night. ICT
State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP graced the occasion as chief guest. As
guest of Honour Azadul Haq , CEO, Max Group, as guest Speaker Dr. Hasan
Jamil, Associate Professor , Machine Learning and Integrated Computer Systems
, University of Idaho were present at the ceremony.
BASIS Senior Vice President Farhana A Rahman , NASA Space Apps Challenge
Convener and BASIS Director Didarul Alam and Skill Development for Mobile
Game and Application Project Director Abdul Hai PAA were also present.
The Hon’ble ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak, MP said, through the
NASA Space Apps Challenge 2019 BASIS has created a wonderful platform to
showcase the talents of our youngsters. Last year we became Global Champion
in one category. We are hopeful to do better this year.
It is to be noted that this year, NASA has organized this event in 273
cities, globally. From Bangladesh, 9 cities have participated in this event.
This year’s campaign involved approximately 50 lac students virtually and
approximately one crore students vicariously, while 2,00,000 students took
part physically in this event.
This year’s NASA space Apps Challenge 2019 winners are-Mymensingh
:Champion- JKKNIU_Tech_Hub; Runners-up: Amphibians; Khulna : Champion-Team
Radiant; Runners-up: BSMRSTU_Outlunast; Rajshahi: Champion-Team Curious;
Runners-up: ASSR Explorer; Sylhet: Champion- VR_WEBB; Chittagong: Champion-
Ultra Robotics-; Runners-up: Syntax Error; Barisal: Champion- O-Zone;
Rangpur: Champion- Lunar Fellow; Dhaka: Champion- Space Time; Runners-up:
Hawking; and Comilla : Champion- Arial X; Runners-up: Green X.