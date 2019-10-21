Over 24-lakh rats eliminated, saving 18,223 tonnes crops in Khulna

KHULNA, Oct 21, 2019 (BSS) – The farmers, field level agriculture
officials, teachers, students and common people eliminated over 24.30 lakh
rats and saving 18,223 tonnes of crops worth Taka 39-crore last year in all
ten districts of Khulna division.
Agriculturists disclosed the information today morning at the launching
function of the month-long Rat Elimination Campaign-2019 and distribution of
prizes among successful rat-killers of all districts under the Khulna
agriculture region.
The Khulna regional office of the Department of Agriculture Extension
(DAE) and Sadar upazila office jointly organised the function at conference
room of the DAE’s Additional Director in the city.
Mayor of Khulna City Corporation Talukder Abdul Khaleque attended the
function and inaugurated the campaign as the chief guest.
Regional Additional Director of DAE agriculturist Kazi Abdul Mannan
addressed the function as special guest with Additional Deputy Commissioner
(LA) Md. Iqbal Hossain in the chair.
Deputy Directors of DAE Khulna Pankaj Kanti Majumdar and Additional
Deputy Director (Plant Protection) of DAE, District Training Officers,
Upazila Agriculture Officers, Agriculture Extension Officers, Sub-assistant
Agriculture Officers and farmers from all over the district were present.
Regional Additional Director of DAE agriculturist Kazi Abdul Mannan
screened power point presentation narrating the damages being caused by rats
to crops and properties annually and suggested the way-outs.
Side by side with destroying 10 to 12 percent or even more of cereal and
other crops, rats damage boundaries of arable lands, roads, flood control
embankments, irrigation canals and other properties every year in the
country.
DD of DAE Pankaj said agriculture activists, farmers, students, teachers
and common people participated in the campaign last year killing over 24.30
lakh rats saving 18,233 tonnes of various crops in Khulna agriculture region.
“Rats annually destroy huge paddy sufficient for feeding 50-55 lakh
people in the country,” he said putting stress on creating social awareness
for eliminating rats to save huge crops for attaining sustainable national
food security.
The chief guest called upon field level agriculture officials and
workers, farmers, students, teachers and common people to make the rat
elimination campaign successful and save huge crops for national food
security.
Later, he distributed prizes among farmers, sub-assistant agriculture
officers and educational institutions of the region for killing maximum
number of rats last year.
Earlier, The DAE of Khulna region brought out a rally led by KCC Mayor
Talukder Abdul Khaleque and paraded at main streets in the city with chanting
different awareness building slogan including ‘Eliminate Rats and saving our
crops, clothes, documents, residence and money.