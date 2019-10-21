22-day ban on Hilsa fishing continues in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, Oct 21, 2019 (BSS) – The 22-day ban on Hilsa fishing in open

water bodies has been continuing in the district as elsewhere in the country

since October 09 in a bid to increase the production of popular fish species

to meet the demand of protein.

According to sources the government imposed a 22-day ban on the netting,

selling, marketing, transporting and importing Hilsa across the country that

came into effect from zero hour of October 9.

The aim of the restriction is to ensure safe spawning, protect the

breeding environment and shelter the mother Hilsa from any disturbance from

October 09 to 30, said Abdud Dayan, district fisheries officer (DFO).

To make the ban a grand success, the higher authorities concerned asked

the officials and employees of the fisheries department here to monitor the

enforcement of restriction properly.

The authorities also asked the departmental officials to conduct drives

and mobile courts at different places including kitchen markets and river

side bazaars and take lawful action against the violators taking the

administrative help of the local administration.

Accordingly, a team of fisheries officials led by DFO Abdud Dayan has been

conducting the drives at the fish arats of Puratan Bazar, Nutun Bazar and

Hawkers Market of the district town for few days last.

The team is also conducting awareness activity, and distributing leaflet to

the fishermen and the fish traders including publicity through loudspeakers

on the ban are the main reasons for not getting Hilsa fishes in the markets,

the DFO said.

Similar reports were also received from the fisheries officials of other

six upazilas of the district.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdul Matin said Hilsa catching, selling,

transportation, and storage will remain banned in this period to help boost

production of Hilsa resources in the country.

If anyone is found breaching the ban, they will be fined up to TK 5,000

with two years imprisonment for the first time and the punishment will be

double if the offence is repeated by the same offenders, the DC added.

In reply to a query, the DC said he had instructed all the seven UNOs here

to conduct mobile courts at their respective upazila so that none could net

and sell Hilsa fishes during the ban period.