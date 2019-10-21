Hillary Clinton posts parody Kennedy letter mocking Trump

WASHINGTON, Oct 21, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Hillary Clinton on Sunday posted a

joke letter on Twitter supposedly sent by John F. Kennedy during the 1962

Cuban missile crisis, written in the excitable style of US President Donald

Trump’s recent letter to Turkey.

The parody letter, originally from ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” TV show, is

written on mocked-up White House letterhead and addressed to Russia’s then

leader Nikita Khrushchev.

“Don’t be a dick, ok? Get your missiles out of Cuba,” starts the letter

pretending to be from president Kennedy.

“Everybody will say ‘Yay! Khrushchev! You’re the best!’ But if you don’t

everybody will be like ‘what an asshole’ and call your garbage country ‘The

Soviet Bunion.'”

The letter echoes the bizarre tone of Trump’s October 9 letter to Turkish

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which he warned that he would wreck

Turkey’s economy if its invasion of Syria went too far.

“You don’t want to be responsible for slaughtering thousands of people, and

I don’t want to be responsible for destroying the Turkish economy — and I

will,” Trump wrote in a letter many people thought was fake until it was

verified by the White House.

“Don’t be a tough guy. Don’t be a fool,” Trump finished, adding: “I will

call you later.”

The joke letter from Kennedy to Khrushchev ends: “You’re really busting my

nuts here. Give you a jingle later,” before signing off “Hugs, John

Fitzgerald Kennedy.”

Clinton joked that the letter had been “found in the archives.”

– Unique communication style –

Democrat Clinton, who was defeated by Republican Trump in the 2016 US

election, has backed efforts to impeach him over his dealings with Ukraine

and is still regularly targeted by the president during his speeches.

In the 1962 Cuban missile crisis, Kennedy and Khrushchev faced off in a

moment of high diplomatic tension that threatened to tip the world into

nuclear war.

The United States had detected Soviet missile installations in Cuba, just

off the Florida coast, and Kennedy imposed a blockade of the island.

Soviet ships laden with nuclear missiles heading for Cuba turned back at

the last minute after a secret agreement with Washington.

Trump has defended his diplomacy in the Middle East and his military

pullout from northern Syria, which cleared the way for Turkey’s cross-border

attack against Kurdish forces.

Trump’s idiosyncratic communication style was also on display on Twitter

Sunday when he misspelled the name of his Defense Secretary Mark Esper as

“Esperanto” — the little-used universal language invented in 1887.