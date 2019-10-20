Bangladesh sets unique example in women empowerment: Speaker

DHAKA, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS) – As the present government is implementing time-befitting policies on ensuring women rights and promoting women empowerment, the country has set a unique example in women empowerment in the globe.

This was stated by Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury at a courtesy meeting with a five-member delegation of the New York City State senators at her parliament office here, said a press release.

“The present government is working relentlessly in formulating and implementing many pragmatic policies to empower women. Different types of allowances are being provided for the empowerment of women under the Social Safety Net programme,” the speaker said.

Women are discharging their duties efficiently in various important positions of the government, she added.

She also mentioned that development of grassroots women is visible now-a-days.

Other members of the delegation including Senators John Liu, James Skoufis, Leroy Comrie and Kevin Parker and officials concerned of the parliament secretariat, were present on the occasion.