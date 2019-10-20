Five extremists held in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-13) arrested

five extremist members of terrorist organisation ‘Allahor Dal’ from Alamnagar

area in the city in the early hours today.

“On a tip off, a special team of RAB-13 conducted a raid in the area and

arrested the terrorists,” a press release issued by Media Officer of RAB-13

Major Galib Muhammad Natikur Rahman said here tonight.

The elite force also recovered huge ‘Jihadi’ books and leaflets related

to religious extremism, one laptop, two pen drives, five mobile phone sets

and eight SIM cards from their possessions.

The arrested extremists include In-charge of Rangpur division of the

extremist organisation and regional Nayek Rangpur Al Shahria Halim, 31, of

Kuptola village in Sadar upazila of Gaibandha district and his four

disciples.

The other disciples are Monwar Hossain Biplob, 36, Rizmul Alam, 45, and

Abul Kalam Azad, 36, of Paschim Babu Khan area in Rangpur city and Shah Md.

Ferdous Tazim, 33, of village Garanta in Polashbari upazila of Gaibandha

district.

The extremists gathered at Alamnagar for making plans to conduct

extremist and subversive activities aiming at deteriorating the law and order

situation and creating panic among common people.

During primary interrogation, the arrested extremists admitted their

involvements with extremist terrorism and they had plans for conducting

subversive activities on the day of the Holy Eid-E-Miladunnabi on November 10

next.

“A number of cases are remaining pending against the arrested extremists

with Rangpur Metropolitan Kotwali Police Station, Kurigram Sadar Police

Station and Tangail Sadar Police Station,” the release added.

Legal actions were being taken against the arrested extremists till

filing of this report at 8:20 pm.