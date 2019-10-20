Five extremists held in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS) – Rapid Action Battalion (RAB-13) arrested
five extremist members of terrorist organisation ‘Allahor Dal’ from Alamnagar
area in the city in the early hours today.
“On a tip off, a special team of RAB-13 conducted a raid in the area and
arrested the terrorists,” a press release issued by Media Officer of RAB-13
Major Galib Muhammad Natikur Rahman said here tonight.
The elite force also recovered huge ‘Jihadi’ books and leaflets related
to religious extremism, one laptop, two pen drives, five mobile phone sets
and eight SIM cards from their possessions.
The arrested extremists include In-charge of Rangpur division of the
extremist organisation and regional Nayek Rangpur Al Shahria Halim, 31, of
Kuptola village in Sadar upazila of Gaibandha district and his four
disciples.
The other disciples are Monwar Hossain Biplob, 36, Rizmul Alam, 45, and
Abul Kalam Azad, 36, of Paschim Babu Khan area in Rangpur city and Shah Md.
Ferdous Tazim, 33, of village Garanta in Polashbari upazila of Gaibandha
district.
The extremists gathered at Alamnagar for making plans to conduct
extremist and subversive activities aiming at deteriorating the law and order
situation and creating panic among common people.
During primary interrogation, the arrested extremists admitted their
involvements with extremist terrorism and they had plans for conducting
subversive activities on the day of the Holy Eid-E-Miladunnabi on November 10
next.
“A number of cases are remaining pending against the arrested extremists
with Rangpur Metropolitan Kotwali Police Station, Kurigram Sadar Police
Station and Tangail Sadar Police Station,” the release added.
Legal actions were being taken against the arrested extremists till
filing of this report at 8:20 pm.