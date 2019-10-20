Sheikh Kamal IT institute to be set up in Meherpur

MEHERPUR, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain here today said that the Sheikh Kamal IT Training Centre would be set up in Meherpur to accelerate the pace of digitalization.

“A site has already been selected to set up an IT institute in Meherpur. The construction work will begin in the next fiscal year. It will help the young generations of Meherpur become efficient in ICT sector,” he made the comments while addressing as chief guest at the inauguration of the 33KV power line at OJOPADIKO office.

Executive Engineer of Meherpur Electricity Department Abdul Aziz presided over the meeting while Deputy Commissioner Md. Ataul Goni and Police Super SM Murad Ali were present as special guests.

The state minister said the government has ensured 100 percent electrification in Meherpur.

Now the country is moving fast on the development highway, he said, adding that the Meherpur people no longer have to use the light of lamps.

Farhad under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh has found its own path of development. Now leaders around the world are following the path of development of Bangladesh, he added.

Farhad said Baidyanathtala of Meherpur has been named Mujibnagar after Bangagabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

During the BNP government, people of the country have suffered a lot due to power outages. Then the power generation in the country was only 3,000 MW, and the current government has raised power generation to nearly 12,000 MW.

The excavation of the second part of the Bhairab river will start very soon. To enhance the beauty, various trees will be planted on the two banks of the Bhairab river, he added.

A new power line of 30 km and 33kV has been set up at Meherpur at a cost of Tk.8 crore 27 lakh.

Later, the state minister inaugurated the power line by unveiling the plaque of a 33 kV power line.