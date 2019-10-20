Bangladesh Army Volleyball Competition concludes

RANGPUR, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS) – The Bangladesh Army Volleyball
Competition- 2019 concluded here with the final match followed by prize
distribution function this evening at 66 infantry division of Rangpur
cantonment.
“The 55 infantry division of Jashore area emerged as the champion while
24 infantry division of Chattogram area became the runners up side,” said a
press release.
The 55 infantry division team beat the 24 infantry division team by 3-2
sets in the toughly contested final match.
UP Sergeant Shree Prokash Chakraborty of 24 infantry division was
adjudged the tournament’s best player while soldier Nayan Kumar Biswas of 17
infantry division was named the best young player.
Rangpur Area Commander and General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 66
infantry division Major General Md Nazrul Islam, ndu, afwc, psc, witnessed
the final match and distributed prizes among the champions and runners up as
the chief guest.
A total of 15 Bangladesh Army teams from different areas took part in
the competition that began on October 16 last.
The Adhoc 34E Bengal (Mechanised) of Bangladesh Army organised the
tournament under management of 72 infantry brigade and supervision of 66
infantry division at Rangpur cantonment.
High-ranking military officials of Rangpur Area of Bangladesh Army and
its members of all ranks and invited journalists witnessed the final match
and prize distribution function.