DU ‘Ka’ and ‘Cha’ unit results published

DHAKA, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS) – The admission test results

of “Ka” unit under Science Faculty and “Cha” unit under Fine

Art Faculty of Dhaka University (DU) for the 2019-20 academic

sessions of was published today.

A total of 11,207 students passed in the “Ka” unit examination which

accounts for 13.05% of the total aspirants. A total of 85,879 admission

seekers took part in the admission test against 1795 seats.

On the other hand, a total of 343 students passed in the “Cha” unit test

which accounts for 28% of the total aspirants. A total of 13,705 students

took part in the test against 135 seats.

The results are available at the university website

www.admission.eis.du.ac.bd or the students can get the results using short

message service (SMS) of any mobile operator.

For SMS notification of the result, the aspirants will have to type “DU

KA roll number” for “Ka” unit result and “DU CHA roll number” for “Cha” unit

result send it to 16321.