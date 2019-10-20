DU ‘Ka’ and ‘Cha’ unit results published

DHAKA, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS) – The admission test results
of “Ka” unit under Science Faculty and “Cha” unit under Fine
Art Faculty of Dhaka University (DU) for the 2019-20 academic
sessions of was published today.
A total of 11,207 students passed in the “Ka” unit examination which
accounts for 13.05% of the total aspirants. A total of 85,879 admission
seekers took part in the admission test against 1795 seats.
On the other hand, a total of 343 students passed in the “Cha” unit test
which accounts for 28% of the total aspirants. A total of 13,705 students
took part in the test against 135 seats.
The results are available at the university website
www.admission.eis.du.ac.bd or the students can get the results using short
message service (SMS) of any mobile operator.
For SMS notification of the result, the aspirants will have to type “DU
KA roll number” for “Ka” unit result and “DU CHA roll number” for “Cha” unit
result send it to 16321.