3 held over Ctg father-daughter murder

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS) – Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP)

detained three people for interrogation in connection with the murder of a

man and his four-year-old daughter from a house in Nimtali Biswa Road area of

Chattogram.

Three detainees were identified are Hasina Akhter, wife of victim Abu

Taher, her associate Main Uddin and her sister Nasima Akhter.

Amena Begum, additional commissioner crime of CMP told in a press

conference that the incident have taken place following an extramarital

affairs.

“Hasina Begum has an extramarital affair with her neighbor Main Uddin and

she carried out the killings with the help of that youth ,” she added.

Hasina also confessed to the police that she had extramarital affairs with

her neighbor’s Main Uddin for long.

Police recovered the throat-slit bodies of on Abu Taher alias Arif, 34, and

his four-year-old daughter from a house in Nimtali Biswa Road area of

Chattogram city on Saturday.