Inter-University Gold Cup football final tomorrow

DHAKA, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS)- Public University will take on South East
University in the grand final of the United Group Faraaz Inter-University
Gold Cup Football tournament scheduled to be held tomorrow (Monday) at
Bangabandhu National Stadium .
The match kicks off at 3 pm.
State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP, is expected
to be present in the final as the chief guest and distribute the prizes while
advocate Saifuzzaman Shikhor, MP, will be present as the special guest.
Sonali Otit Club’s president Hasanuzzaman Khan Bablu will preside over the
prize distribution ceremony. Awami League Youth and Sports Affairs secretary
Harunur Rashid, united power generation and distribution company limited
director Nizamuddin Hasan Rashid, Ha-Meem Group chairman AK Azad, Shajalal
Islami Bank Limited director engineer M Touhidur Rahman and Faraaz’s mother
will also be present on the occasion.
Earlier, on way to the final, Public University blanked IUBAT by 3-0 goals
in the first semifinal while South East University defeated Bangladesh
Textile University by 4-1 goals in the second semis.