Inter-University Gold Cup football final tomorrow

DHAKA, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS)- Public University will take on South East

University in the grand final of the United Group Faraaz Inter-University

Gold Cup Football tournament scheduled to be held tomorrow (Monday) at

Bangabandhu National Stadium .

The match kicks off at 3 pm.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, MP, is expected

to be present in the final as the chief guest and distribute the prizes while

advocate Saifuzzaman Shikhor, MP, will be present as the special guest.

Sonali Otit Club’s president Hasanuzzaman Khan Bablu will preside over the

prize distribution ceremony. Awami League Youth and Sports Affairs secretary

Harunur Rashid, united power generation and distribution company limited

director Nizamuddin Hasan Rashid, Ha-Meem Group chairman AK Azad, Shajalal

Islami Bank Limited director engineer M Touhidur Rahman and Faraaz’s mother

will also be present on the occasion.

Earlier, on way to the final, Public University blanked IUBAT by 3-0 goals

in the first semifinal while South East University defeated Bangladesh

Textile University by 4-1 goals in the second semis.