Fruit bearing tree fair begins at Sundarganj

GAIBANDHA, OCT 20, 2019 (BSS) – A 3-day fruit bearing tree fair began on

the premises of Sundarganj Upazila Parishad here yesterday with a call to

plant more fruit bearing trees on homesteads and open spaces.

Sundarganj Upazila Administration and Upazila Agriculture Office have

jointly arranged the fair for the people.

An inaugural ceremony was also held at the hall room of the upazila

parishad in the afternoon with UNO Soleman Ali in the chair.

Barrister Shamim Haider Patwary, MP, addressed the function as the chief

guest and Upazila Chairman Ashraful Alam Sarker Lebu was present at the event

as the special guest.

Earlier, Upazila Agriculture Officer Syed Reza-e-Mahmud made a welcome

address highlighting the importance of the fruit bearing tree fair.

Chief guest Barrister Shamim Haider Patwary, MP, in his speech said as

the prices of all species of fruits are very costly, there is no alternative

to produce local and indigenous fruits abundantly to the growing demand of

nutrition for the people.

Terming trees as inseparable part of life and livelihood and also the

best friends of the people, Barrister Shamim urged all to plant fruit bearing

trees side by side with planting timber and medicinal ones and nurture those

like their own children.

Later, local lawmaker formally inaugurated the fair and went round the

stalls of the fair.

A large number of people including upazila level officials, public

representatives, political leaders, nursery owners, visitors and media

persons were present on the occasion.