Fruit bearing tree fair begins at Sundarganj

GAIBANDHA, OCT 20, 2019 (BSS) – A 3-day fruit bearing tree fair began on
the premises of Sundarganj Upazila Parishad here yesterday with a call to
plant more fruit bearing trees on homesteads and open spaces.
Sundarganj Upazila Administration and Upazila Agriculture Office have
jointly arranged the fair for the people.
An inaugural ceremony was also held at the hall room of the upazila
parishad in the afternoon with UNO Soleman Ali in the chair.
Barrister Shamim Haider Patwary, MP, addressed the function as the chief
guest and Upazila Chairman Ashraful Alam Sarker Lebu was present at the event
as the special guest.
Earlier, Upazila Agriculture Officer Syed Reza-e-Mahmud made a welcome
address highlighting the importance of the fruit bearing tree fair.
Chief guest Barrister Shamim Haider Patwary, MP, in his speech said as
the prices of all species of fruits are very costly, there is no alternative
to produce local and indigenous fruits abundantly to the growing demand of
nutrition for the people.
Terming trees as inseparable part of life and livelihood and also the
best friends of the people, Barrister Shamim urged all to plant fruit bearing
trees side by side with planting timber and medicinal ones and nurture those
like their own children.
Later, local lawmaker formally inaugurated the fair and went round the
stalls of the fair.
A large number of people including upazila level officials, public
representatives, political leaders, nursery owners, visitors and media
persons were present on the occasion.