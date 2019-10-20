Met office predicts dry weather over country

DHAKA, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD)

today predicted mainly dry weather over the country for the next 24 hours

commencing at 9am tomorrow.

“Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere

over the country”, said a met office bulletin today.

Apart from this, the met bulletin also predicted light rain or thunder

shower at one or two places over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions.

However, the day temperature may fall slightly over Northwestern part of

the country and it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country.

Meanwhile, the night temperature also may remain nearly unchanged over the

country, the bulletin said.

The highest temperature in the country on Saturday was recorded at 35.3

degrees Celsius at Sitakunda of Chattogram division and the lowest one today

was recorded 21.8 degrees Celsius at Tetulia of Rangpur Division.

The sun sets at 5.29 pm today and rises at 5.58 am tomorrow in the

capital.