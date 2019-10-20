16 students to vie for each seat in RU admission test

RAJSHAHI, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS) – Some 16 students will vie for each seat in admission tests for the first year honours classes under 2019-20 academic session of Rajshahi University (RU) scheduled to be held on Monday and Tuesday.

A total of 69,383 students are going to appear in the test against 4,713 seats including some special quota ones in 58 departments under nine faculties and two institutes while the number of submitted applications is 78,090.

RU Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Ananda Kumar Shaha said the admission test will be held in three units this year instead of the previous five units. A 90-minute test- 50 minutes for multiple choice question and 40 minutes of short answer question- will be held.

He mentioned that none students will be allowed to possess all kinds of electronics devices including mobile phone and calculator and go outside during the exam time.

A total of 27 departments under the Faculties of Humanities, Fine Arts, Social Science and Law and Institute of Education and Research have been incorporated in ‘A’ unit, six departments under the Business Studies Faculty and Institute of Business Administration in ‘B’ unit while 25 departments under the faculties of Science, Life and Earth Science and Agriculture in ‘C’ unit.

Prof Shaha said all sorts of measures were taken to hold the test peacefully and successfully side by side with freeing from any unfair means. A mobile court led by an executive magistrate will remain on on-duty to take legal steps against any irregularity.

Step has also been taken to assist the admission seekers through helpdesk instantly, he added.

All kinds of admission related information will be available in http://admission.ru.ac.bd/ website.