Road crash kills newly-wed couple in Hatibandha

RANGPUR, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS) – A newly-wed couple was killed in a road accident at Parulia Bazar point on the Lalmonirhat-Burimari highway in Hatibandha upazila of Lalmonirhat on Saturday night.

“The accident occurred when a stone-laden truck crushed an auto-rickshaw carrying the couple killing them on the spot around 10 pm,” Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatibandha Thana Omar Faruk said.

The deceased were identified as Mostafa Hossain, 25, and his wife Rahela Begum, 20, of village Pathan Bari in Sindurna union of Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat district.

The tragic incident occurred while the couple was returning home in village Pathan Bari from the house of Rahela’s father in a nearby village.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot, rescued the bodies, brought those to the police station and later, handed over to their relatives.

“A general diary was filed in this connection with Hatibandha Thana police,” the OC told BSS today.