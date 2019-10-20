President off to Japan to attend emperor’s enthronement ceremony

DHAKA, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid left here this

afternoon on an eight-day official visit to Japan and Singapore.

A regular flight (SQ 449) of Singapore Airlines carrying the President and

his entourage members took off from Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International

Airport here for Singapore at 1:25 pm as a part of his two-nation tour.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road Transport and

Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, dean of the diplomatic corps, Japanese envoy

to Bangladesh, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services, foreign

secretary, inspector general of police (IGP) and charge d’affaires of

Singapore in Dhaka among others saw him off at the airport.

President’s spouse Rashida Khanam, his son Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, and

concerned officials of Bangabhaban and foreign ministry are accompanying him

during the tour.

“The Head of the State will attend Japanese new emperor’s enthronement

ceremony slated for October 22-24,” President’s press secretary Md Joynal

Abedin told BSS.

On the second leg of his two-nation tour, he said, the President will visit

Singapore from Oct 25-27.

According to the visit schedule, the aircraft is scheduled to land at

Changi International Airport in Singapore at 7:30 pm today local time.

After over a three-hour stopover in Singapore, the President will leave for

Japan by another Singapore Airlines flight at 10:50 pm local time.

The flight is scheduled to reach Haneda International Airport in Tokyo at

6:45 am local time on October 21.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Rabab Fatima will receive the President at

the airport.

During his stay in Tokyo, the President will attend the Ceremony of

Enthronement of new Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the State

Hall of Imperial Place at 1:30 pm on October 22.

Japanese Emperor is set to proclaim his enthronement in a centuries-old

ceremony to be attended by some 2,000 people, including heads of states and

other dignitaries from more than 170 countries, media reports.

Emperor Naruhito, 59, acceded to the throne in May after his father,

Akihito, became the first monarch to abdicate in two centuries. He is the

126th monarch according to Japan’s traditional order of succession.

On October 23, President Hamid will visit Japan’s second largest city

Yokohama.

Kosovo President Hashim ThaOi will call on his Bangladeshi counterpart at

Hotel New Otani in Tokyo the same day.

Abdul Hamid will also attend the banquet to be hosted by Japanese Prime

Minister Shinzo Abe at Hotel New Otani.

On his way back home, the Head of the State will make a two-day stopover in

Singapore.

The President is scheduled to return home at 11:40 pm on October 27.