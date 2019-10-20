President off to Japan to attend emperor’s enthronement ceremony

DHAKA, Oct 20, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid left here this
afternoon on an eight-day official visit to Japan and Singapore.
A regular flight (SQ 449) of Singapore Airlines carrying the President and
his entourage members took off from Hazrat Shahjalal (R) International
Airport here for Singapore at 1:25 pm as a part of his two-nation tour.
Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque, Road Transport and
Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, dean of the diplomatic corps, Japanese envoy
to Bangladesh, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services, foreign
secretary, inspector general of police (IGP) and charge d’affaires of
Singapore in Dhaka among others saw him off at the airport.
President’s spouse Rashida Khanam, his son Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, MP, and
concerned officials of Bangabhaban and foreign ministry are accompanying him
during the tour.
“The Head of the State will attend Japanese new emperor’s enthronement
ceremony slated for October 22-24,” President’s press secretary Md Joynal
Abedin told BSS.
On the second leg of his two-nation tour, he said, the President will visit
Singapore from Oct 25-27.
According to the visit schedule, the aircraft is scheduled to land at
Changi International Airport in Singapore at 7:30 pm today local time.
After over a three-hour stopover in Singapore, the President will leave for
Japan by another Singapore Airlines flight at 10:50 pm local time.
The flight is scheduled to reach Haneda International Airport in Tokyo at
6:45 am local time on October 21.
Bangladesh Ambassador to Japan Rabab Fatima will receive the President at
the airport.
During his stay in Tokyo, the President will attend the Ceremony of
Enthronement of new Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at the State
Hall of Imperial Place at 1:30 pm on October 22.
Japanese Emperor is set to proclaim his enthronement in a centuries-old
ceremony to be attended by some 2,000 people, including heads of states and
other dignitaries from more than 170 countries, media reports.
Emperor Naruhito, 59, acceded to the throne in May after his father,
Akihito, became the first monarch to abdicate in two centuries. He is the
126th monarch according to Japan’s traditional order of succession.
On October 23, President Hamid will visit Japan’s second largest city
Yokohama.
Kosovo President Hashim ThaOi will call on his Bangladeshi counterpart at
Hotel New Otani in Tokyo the same day.
Abdul Hamid will also attend the banquet to be hosted by Japanese Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe at Hotel New Otani.
On his way back home, the Head of the State will make a two-day stopover in
Singapore.
The President is scheduled to return home at 11:40 pm on October 27.