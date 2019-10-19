Indo-Bangla Film Awards ceremony in Dhaka on Monday

KOLKATA, Oct 19, 2019 (BSS) – An ‘Indo-Bangla Film Awards ceremony-2019’ will be held for the first time in Dhaka on Monday to popularise films as an entertainment media in the two countries.

This is the first time such a program is being held. Awards will be given in three categories to those Bengali films released in Bangladesh and India between June, 2018 and June 2019.

Besides, lifetime achievement awards will be given to West Bengal actor Ranjit Mollik and Bangladesh actor Anwara Begum.

East West Media Group of Bangladesh and Film Federation of India will jointly organise the function at Nabaratri auditorium of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka.

The announcement was made at a gala ceremony at a hotel in Kolkata on Friday evening.

Jury Committee Chairman (Bangladesh) Alamgir Hossain, Jury Member (India) Anjan Basu, Actress Tanushree Chakrabarty, Film Federation of India Chairman Ferdousul Hasan, Actress Rituparna Sengupta, Actors Prosenjit Chatterjee, Jeetendra Madnani Jeet and noted journalist and film critic Goutam Bhattacharjee were present at the function.