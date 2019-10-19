Hasan inaugurates Sheikh Kamal Int’l Club Cup

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 19, 2019 (BSS)-The third edition of the Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup, organized by Bangladesh Football Federation and Chittagong Abahani Limited, was inaugurated today amidst huge enthusiasm among local football fans.

In the inaugural match today, Chittagong Abahani faced TC Sports Club. Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, MP inaugurated the tournament as chief guest.

A total of eight foreign teams along with Bangladesh clubs Bashundhara Kings, and host Chittagong Abahani Limited are being taking part in the tournament that is taking place at MA Aziz Stadium in the port city.

The tournament is being held in memory of Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

State Minister for Sports Jahid Ahsan Russel, Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, Chittagong Abahani chairman MA Latif, MP, general secretary Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, MP, Bangladesh Football Federation president Kazi Salahuddin, former state Minister for forest and environment Abdullah Al Islam Jakob, Divisional Commissioner M A Mannan, Deputy Inspector General of Police Chattogram Range Golam Faruque, Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mahabubur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Mohammad Ilias Hossain, Raozan Upazila Chairman Ehasanul Haider Babul, President of Chattogram Press Club Ali Abbas and General Secretary of Chattogram Press Club Chowdhury Farid, among others, attended the inaugural session as special guests.