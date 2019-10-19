Mahakal to celebrate ‘Bangla Natya Utsab’ from Monday

DHAKA, Oct 19, 2019 (BSS) – A 10-day drama festival will be kicked off in the capital on Monday, aiming to present the Bangla drama as a linkage between the Bangla-speaking people and make theatre a consciousness-arousing medium for greatly influencing social and cultural landscapes.

The gala titled ‘Bangla Natya Utsab’ is being organized to celebrate with festivities the three-era completion of Mahakal Natya Sampraday, a theatre circle.

The festival will screen Bangla dramas from Bangladesh and three other Bangla-speaking states of neighbouring India.

A total of 31 dramas, including five dramas from West Bengal, Tripura and Assam, would be staged at main auditorium of Jatiyo Natyashala auditorium of Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), Bangladesh Mahila Samity and Dania Studio Theatre Hall.

Chief Whip of Tripura government Kalyani Roy, Bangladesh’s cultural personalities Ramendra Majumder and Ataur Rahman will inaugurate the festival at the Jatiyo Natyashala auditorium at 6 pm on Monday.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid will be chief guest at the programme while Golam Kuddus, Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre Director Dr Nipa Chowdhury and Kamal Bayjid will be present.

Mahakal Natya Sampraday former President and Awami League information research secretary Advocate Afzal Hossain will preside over the programme.

‘Bhabical Theatre’ from Assam, ‘Adong Amra theatre Group’ and ‘Raghunathganj Theatre Group’ from West Bengal, ‘Shubham Natya Chakra and Learners’ Theatre’ from Tripura would participate in the festival.

Mahakal Natya Sampraday, Deshnatok, Prachyanat, Theatre Art Unit, Natya Chakra, Bunan Theater, Shabdo Natya Charcha Kendra, Arannok Natyadal, Theater Circle, Munshiganj, Dhaka Theater, Batikram Natya Goshthi, Natya Tirtha, Natyam Reprtory, Lok Natya Dal (Banani), Samay, Nagarik Natyangyan Ansamble, Battola, Anurag Theater, Chandrakala Theater, Nabanat, Padatik Natya Sangsad (TSC), Putul Natya Research Center, Kathak, Natyayodhha and Bangla Natyadal of Bangladesh would take part.