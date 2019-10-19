DU ‘Ka’ and ‘Cha’ units result tomorrow

DHAKA, Oct 19, 2019 (BSS) – The results of first-year honours admission

tests of Dhaka University (DU) for the 2019-20 academic sessions of “Kha”

unit under Science Faculty and “Cha” unit under Fine Art Faculty will be

published at 12:30 pm tomorrow.

Vice-Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman will announce the

results at central admission office (Room No: 214) of DU administrative

building on the campus, said a DU press release here today.

A total of 88,955 students applied for 1,795 seats in the “Ka” unit

entrance test which was held on September 20. The general knowledge part of

“Cha” unit was held at September 14 and drawing part of “Cha” unit was held

at September 28.

A total of 16,001 candidates applied against 135 seats for “Cha” unit

test.