UEFA Assist U-16: Bangladesh face the Maldives tomorrow

DHAKA, Oct 19, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh looking forward to clinch the UEFA

Assist U-16 Development tournament title as they face the Maldives in their

third and last match scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) at Bangabandhu

National Stadium here.

The match kicks off at 7 pm.

After the match, Bangladesh Football Federation President Kazi Mohammad

Salahuddin is expected to present in the prize distribution ceremony as the

chief guest and distribute the prizes.

The hosts are just one win away from becoming champions in the tournament

after an impressive 3-1 victory over favourites Faroe Islands in their second

match which was held Saturday last.

With two straight victories, Bangladesh are on top of the four-team table

with six points, three ahead of Faroe Islands and five ahead of the Maldives

and Cambodia.

A total of four countries Iceland, Cambodia, the Maldives and host

Bangladesh U-16 national football teams are taking part in the tournament.