UEFA Assist U-16: Bangladesh face the Maldives tomorrow

DHAKA, Oct 19, 2019 (BSS)- Bangladesh looking forward to clinch the UEFA
Assist U-16 Development tournament title as they face the Maldives in their
third and last match scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) at Bangabandhu
National Stadium here.
The match kicks off at 7 pm.
After the match, Bangladesh Football Federation President Kazi Mohammad
Salahuddin is expected to present in the prize distribution ceremony as the
chief guest and distribute the prizes.
The hosts are just one win away from becoming champions in the tournament
after an impressive 3-1 victory over favourites Faroe Islands in their second
match which was held Saturday last.
With two straight victories, Bangladesh are on top of the four-team table
with six points, three ahead of Faroe Islands and five ahead of the Maldives
and Cambodia.
A total of four countries Iceland, Cambodia, the Maldives and host
Bangladesh U-16 national football teams are taking part in the tournament.