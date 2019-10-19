SKS Cup Golf Tournament ends in Rangpur

RANGPUR, Oct 19, 2019 (BSS) – The third three-day “SKS Cup Golf

Tournament-2019” concluded through a colourful prize distribution function at

Rangpur Golf and Country Club (RGCC) auditorium in Rangpur Cantonment here on

Friday night.

Sena Kallyan Sangstha (SKS) sponsored the tournament participated by over

100 contestants of the country’s different Golf Clubs in the male, female,

junior and sub-junior groups on the RGCC ground, a press release said today.

Rangpur Area Commander, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 66 Infantry

Division and President of RGCC Major General Md. Nazrul Islam, ndu, afwc,

psc, attended the concluding function as the chief guest.

In the Male Group, Brigadier General Kazi Ifkhar-Ul-Alam secured the first

position while golfer Major Ashraf won the best gross medal.

Brigadier General Shams Alauddin Ahmed became the runner up while Major

Muhit won the second best gross award.

Engineer Basher became the second runner up while Lieutenant Colonel

Matiul won the maximum part award.

Colonel Kazi Shamim secured the minimum part award while Major Saif, SSO,

won award for making the longest drive.

Besides, Major Saif, DQ, won the nearest to pin medal in the Male Group of

the tournament.

In Female Group, Mrs. Nasrine Haque Boby became the winner while Mrs.

Shilpi won the best gross award.

Sabha secured the first position while Abrar became the runner up in the

Junior Group.

Wadi secured the first position while Elhan became the runner up in the

Sub-junior Group of the tournament.

Major General Md. Nazrul Islam distributed awards among the winners in the

concluding ceremony.

Director General (Welfare) of Sena Kallyan Sangstha Air Commodore M

Moinuddin, ndc, afwc, psc, military officials and participating contestants

and other invited guests attended the function.