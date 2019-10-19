Dry weather likely across the country

DHAKA, Oct 19, 2019 (BSS) – Weather may remain mainly dry today with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, “Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said.

The day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may rise slightly over the country, it added.

However as an outlook for the next 72 hours the bulletin predicted that light rain is likely to occur at the end period.

The highest temperature on Friday was recorded at 35.0 degree Celsius at Cox’s Bazar under Chattogram division and the lowest one today was recorded at 19.3 degree Celsius at Tetulia under Rangpur Division.

The sun sets at 5.30 pm today and rises at 5.58 am tomorrow in the capital.