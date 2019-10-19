2 killed in Habiganj road accident

HABIGANJ, Oct 19, 2019 (BSS) – Two people were killed and one wounded in a road accident in Mouchak area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Bahubal upazila in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The accident took place as two trucks had head-on collision in the area, leaving two dead on the spot.

The victims were truck driver Babu Mia, 32, son of Ahmad Ali and helper Rahmat Ali, 25, son of Mostafa Ali, hailed from Chapainawabganj.

Assistant Sub Inspector of Bahubal Model Thana Fahmida Nurani confirmed the incident.

The trucks were seized and the bodies were sent to Habiganj Modern Zilla Hospital for autopsy.