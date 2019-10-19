Violence escalates in Barcelona after 500,000 separatists rally

BARCELONA, Oct 19, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Violent clashes escalated in Barcelona

late Friday, as radical Catalan separatists hurled rocks and fireworks at

police, who responded with teargas and rubber bullets, turning the city

centre into a chaotic battleground.

The deterioration came on the fifth consecutive day of protests in the

Catalan capital and elsewhere over a Spanish court’s jailing of nine

separatist leaders on sedition charges over a failed independence bid two

years ago.

Around half a million people rallied in Barcelona earlier on Friday, police

said, in the biggest gathering since Monday’s court ruling as separatists

also called a general strike in the major tourist destination.

But while most marchers appeared peaceful, hordes of young protesters went

on the rampage near the police headquarters, igniting a huge blaze that sent

plumes of black smoke into the air, as police fired teargas to disperse them,

an AFP correspondent said.

Other fires raged near Plaza de Catalunya at the top of the tourist hotspot

Las Ramblas, where hundreds of demonstrators rallied in defiance of the

police, who tried to disperse them with water cannon.

“Anti-fascist Catalonia!” they roared. “The streets will always be ours!”

Scores of police vans could be seen fanning out around the streets, their

sirens screaming as the regional police warned people in a message in English

on Twitter “not to approach” the city centre.

The situation later appeared calmer, according to a police spokesman.

Earlier, many thousands of “freedom marchers”, who had set out to walk from

five regional towns on Wednesday, arrived in Barcelona wearing walking boots

and carrying hiking poles.

The rally coincided with the general strike, prompting the cancellation of

57 flights, the closure of shops, business and several top tourist

attractions, and slowing public transport to a trickle in a region that

accounts for about a fifth of Spain’s economic output.

Activists also cut off Catalonia’s main cross-border highway with France.

– ‘Reaction to injustice’ –

In downtown Barcelona, many shops and luxury outlets were closed on the

city’s Paseo de Gracia, with blackened, charred patches a testimony to the

nightly clashes that have raged since Monday.

“With these demonstrations bringing this large city to a halt, we are using

Barcelona like a microphone,” said 23-year-old engineering student Ramon

Pararada.

“It’s all in reaction to the injustice,” he said.

Retired lawyer Jaume Enrich agreed, saying the court sentence was “the

straw that broke the camel’s back”.

“Madrid is putting Spanish unity above everything, including basic rights,”

he told AFP, wearing a badge saying “No surrender”.

Nearby, a banner fluttered reading “There are not enough cages for this

many birds.”

– Clashes and closures –

The huge turnout came after yet another night of violent clashes, which

Catalan regional interior minister Miquel Buch said involved “fewer

incidents, but more violent”.

And Barcelona city council said the first three days of clashes had cost an

estimated 1.57 million euros ($1.75 million) in damage, with mob violence

damaging traffic lights, street signs, trees and the city’s bike-share

service.

Some 128 people have been arrested since Monday, while 207 police officers

had been injured before the violence escalated on Friday, according to

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska.

The emergency services said about 500 people in the region have suffered

injuries since the beginning of the week, including 60 in Barcelona on

Friday.

In Barcelona, Spain’s top tourist destination, the Sagrada Familia basilica

closed as protesters massed outside, and the Liceu opera house cancelled

Friday night’s performance.

At the city’s famed La Boqueria market, most of the stalls were shut,

although Susana Medialdea, 53, was selling olives and pickles entirely

dressed in yellow.

“I came in voluntarily to work but only as long as I could wear yellow to

express my total disagreement with the sentence,” she told AFP.

But another veteran stallholder took the opposite view.

“I am a real Catalan but I don’t support this independence project at all,

people are letting themselves be used, above all the youth,” said 75-year-old

Carmen Isern.

– Spain’s Clasico postponed –

With the region mired in chaos, football authorities cancelled the

Barcelona and Real Madrid Clasico set for October 26 at the Camp Nou stadium.

Both clubs had reportedly refused an offer to hold the match in Madrid.

And Manchester City’s Catalan manager Pep Guardiola, an outspoken

campaigner for the independence movement, urged European intervention to ease

the crisis.

“The international community must help us to solve the conflict between

Catalonia and Spain,” he said. “Some mediator from outside (must) help us sit

(down) and talk.”

The Supreme Court’s explosive decision has thrust the Catalan dispute to

the heart of the political debate as Spain heads towards a fourth election in

as many years, which will be held on November 10.