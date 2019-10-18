AL divisional extended meeting due on Oct 27

CHATTOGRAM, Oct 18, 2019 (BSS) – The divisional extended meeting of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) will be held at the King of Chattogram Community Center on October 27.

Road Transport and Bridges Minister and also General Secretary of Awami League Obaidul Kader is expected to grace the meeting as the chief guest.

All presidents, general secretaries of the district units and executive committee members of thana, ward, upazila and union committees have been asked to join the divisional meeting of the party.

The decision was taken at a preparatory meeting on upcoming divisional extended meeting of AL in presence of six top AL leaders from Chattogram City, North, South and three hill districts units held at City Mayor office today.

The meeting unanimously decided to hold the meeting at the King of Chattogram Convention Centre in the city on October 27 next, Mofizur Rahman, AL General Secretary of south district told BSS.

Acting President of Chattogram City Unit Mahtabuddin Chowdhury, General Secretary & city Mayor AJM Nasiruddin, President of south district AL Moslemuddin Ahmed, Acting President of North district AL ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury MP, General Secretary of south district Mofizur Rahman and General Secretary of north district MA Salam attended the meeting.