Workshop on IT awareness for female students held at DU

DHAKA, Oct 18, 2019 (BSS) – A daylong workshop on ‘IT awareness for female

students and their parents’ was held today at Dhaka University (DU) Teacher-

Student Centre (TSC) auditorium.

Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU), Asian Development Bank

(ADB) and IITSEC jointly arranged the workshop.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the workshop as the

chief guest.

ADB Social Sector Specialist Ryotaro Hayashi, DU IIT Director Prof Md

Shariful Islam and DUCSU Science and Technology Secretary Md Arif Ibne Ali

attended it as the special guests with with DU Institute of Information

Technology (IIT) Prof Kazi Muheymin-Us-Sakib in the chair.

A total of 50 female students from different colleges of Dhaka, 35

students from different district level colleges and their parents

participated in the workshop.